Festival 56 launches sound stage series with Jaden Decker Oct. 11

Festival 56 in Princeton is expanding its offerings with the new Festival 56 Sound Stage, a music series running during the fall 2025 and winter 2026 off-season.

The series will showcase three diverse performances spanning country, pop-punk and singer-songwriter genres.

The first show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. It will feature 19-year-old country artist Jaden Decker, a Montana native now based in Nashville. Decker’s music blends grit, soul, and lyrical honesty into what he calls “Rocky Mountain Country.” His breakout single, “Thrown to the Wolves,” tells the story of a wrongful arrest and has earned him a national following.

Upcoming performances include UpByN00n on Nov. 8 and Ava Easter on January 24, 2026.

Tickets for each show are $15 and can be purchased online at festival56.com or by calling the box office at 815-879-5656. A four-ticket Sound Stage Pass is also available for a $10 savings.

Festival 56’s new Sound Stage series aims to bring fresh, intimate live music experiences to the Princeton community during the theater’s off-season.