Bureau County Sheriff’s Office partners on 2026 calendar project

Businesses sought for sponsorship to support drug prevention efforts

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed has announced that the administration portion of the Sheriff’s Office is up and running at the department’s new facility at 800 Ace Road in Princeton.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Law Enforcement Partners of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to produce a 2026 department calendar. (Jayce Eustice)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Law Enforcement Partners of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to produce a 2026 department calendar.

Representatives will contact local businesses to seek sponsorships for advertising space on the calendars. Officials stress this is not a scam and the project supports drug prevention and awareness.

For questions, contact Sheriff Reed at 815-875-3344. The calendar project begins Monday, Sept. 29, with representatives Linda Mann, David Witty, Brett Ross, and Harley Riggins.

