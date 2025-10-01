Bureau County Sheriff’s Office partners on 2026 calendar project

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Law Enforcement Partners of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to produce a 2026 department calendar. (Jayce Eustice)

Representatives will contact local businesses to seek sponsorships for advertising space on the calendars. Officials stress this is not a scam and the project supports drug prevention and awareness.

For questions, contact Sheriff Reed at 815-875-3344. The calendar project begins Monday, Sept. 29, with representatives Linda Mann, David Witty, Brett Ross, and Harley Riggins.