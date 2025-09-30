Shaw Local

Wyzgowski painting marks 35 years serving La Salle County

Company offers up to 35% off labor through February 2026

Wyzgowski Painting in La Salle is marking 35 years of providing professional painting services to La Salle County and the Illinois Valley.

Founded in 1990 by Jeff Wyzgowski, the company offers interior and exterior painting, cabinet and deck refinishing, wallpaper hanging and removal, and power washing. Over time, Wyzgowski Painting expanded its service area to include Grundy County.

To celebrate the milestone, the company is offering customers up to 35% off labor on projects booked from Oct. 1 through February 2026.

For more information or to schedule services, call 815-488-1114 or visit wyzgowskipainting.com.

