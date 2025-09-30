Newark volleyball tops Sandwich: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Sandwich 25-10, 25-10: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 17-3 on the season with the triumph over the Indians (5-17) on Monday.

Newark was led by seven kills each from Heather Buhle (four aces) and Rylie Carlson (three aces), while Zoey Carlson added five kills and Taylor Jeffers 13 assists and a pair of aces.

Dwight d. Somonauk 21-25, 25-15, 25-11: At Dwight, the Bobcats (9-6) dropped the three-set match to the Trojans.

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (16 kills, 15 digs), Abby Hohmann (two blocks) and Aubrey Chiavario (a block).

Earlville d. Midland 25–23, 15-25, 28-26: At rural Varna, the Red Raiders bookended set wins in the match victory over the Timberwolves.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (nine kills, nine points, three aces, three blocks, 19 digs), Audrey Scherer (five kills), Payton Actis (15 assists) and Liz Vazquez (19 digs).

Woodland d. DePue 25-14, 25-23: At Woodland School, the Warriors topped the Little Giants in straight sets.

Boys golf

Indian Creek 187, Marquette 194: At Deer Park Golf Club in Ogelsby, the Crusaders were led by medalist Sawyer Ernat’s 42.

Griffin Dobberstein and Kashton Biba each added 50s, and Mario Bernabei a 52.

Sandwich 102, Somonauk 109, Plano 114, Newark 122: At Cedardell Golf Course in Plano, in a match using a 2-man scramble format, the Indians claimed the overall team victory.

The Sandwich duo of Kai Kern and Nolan Oros posted a 4-under 31 to claim medalist honors. Kyle Michels and Kaden Clevenger shot a 35, and Braden Ballard and Finlet Taxis a 36.

The Bobcats were led by a 32 from Eli Werner and Liam Wold, followed by Aiden Wold/Preston Campbell (36) and Isaac Risch/Alex Barnes (41).

The Norsemen team of David Ulrich and Jimmy Kath had a 37, followed by Shawn Seyller/Evan Smith (41) and Jaxson Collins/John Niciosia (44).

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders dropped the LTC match to the Royals.

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Indians fell in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.