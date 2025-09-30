La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski retiring after 28 years of service

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski waves farewell to the City council during the La Salle City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Smudzinski has been with the La Salle Police Department for 28 years and became Police Chief in 2020. Smudzinski officially retires on Oct. 10, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski was honored for his 28 years of service to the police department as he prepares to retire during the La Salle City Council meeting on Monday night.

Smudzinski, who joined the department in 1997 and was appointed chief in 2020, had family and officers present during the meeting while Mayor Jeff Grove and the council recognized his years of service to the city.

Grove and other council members spoke at the start of the meeting to praise Smudzinski for being a visible presence in the community, from bike patrols in local parks to helping La Salle residents with everyday concerns.

“You gave the public full access to yourself,” Grove said. “Everybody knew if they called you, they’d get an answer. To me, that’s rare, and that’s what made people feel cared for. You made a difference here.”

“Whenever somebody came into the police department with an issue, you made it your personal issue as well,” Finance Director John Duncan said. “You really took every resident at face value and assisted them.”

Smudzinski thanked the city for its support, as well as officers and city staff.

“This has been such a pleasure to be part of this team,” Smudzinski said. “In a small town, you can make a difference. I’m proud of what we’ve done, and I know this department will carry on the torch.”

Most importantly, Smudzinski made sure to thank his family for the sacrifices they made during his career.

“I finally want to thank my wife, Michelle, my daughters Leah and Emma, and my brothers Matt and Dick,” Smudzinski said. “I know there were a lot of times I was pulled away from home, but they’ve always been supportive of me through this roller coaster of a ride. I love them and I appreciate it.”