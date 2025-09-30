2025 BCR boys golf regional preview capsules

Princeton's Jackson Mason strikes the ball during the Three Rivers Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton. The Tigers will be playing in Class 1A postseason for the first time in 15 years in the Ottawa Marquette Regional. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional

When: Wednesday, Oct. 1

Where: Deer Park Golf Course, Oglesby

Area schools: Hall, Henry-Senachwine, Princeton, Marquette, Putnam County, St. Bede, Woodland

Other schools: El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, *Lowpoint-Washburn, Midland, Peoria Christian, *Peoria Heights, Princeville, Roanoke-Benson

Note worthy: The Red Devils are the defending regional champs and will look to go through Peoria Christian, Henry-Senacwhine and St Bede to repeat. “We faced Peoria Christian at the regional course and they beat us by a slim margin, 318-320, so we know that repeating as regional champs is in the realm of possibility. This next week of practice is going to be all about fine tuning each player’s game so that they’re feeling as confident as possible going into the postseason,” Hall coach Mason Kimberly said. ... Hall placed fourth at sectionals last year, one spot from state. Top Hall swingers are Joe Perez (40), Noah Plym (41), Johnni Escatel (42) and Luke Bryant (43). ... Princeton drops into Class 1A for the first time since 2010 when it won the regional championship, which will be a big boost to the Tigers’ postseason chances. “We don’t have to win it. We have to get in the top 3. That works in our favor in 1A. I like our chances,” Tiger coach Brandon Crawford said. PHS senior Jackson Mason tied for third in Tuesday’s Three Rivers Meet and has the Tigers’ best average (37.2) in past three years. ... St. Bede golfers look to carry over their success from this week’s Tri-County Conference with three top-10, all-conference finishers. Jacob Flavin and Zach Husser tied for sixth at 81 and Gavin Lamboley (82) was ninth.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Cambridge Sectional.

1A Riverdale Regional

When: Wednesday, Oct. 1

Where: Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron

Area schools: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Mendota

Other schools: Alleman, Earlville, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Eastland, Indian Creek, *Morrison, Newman, Oregon, Polo, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Stillman Valley, West Carroll

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Note worthy: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny is the lone returning Bureau County state qualifier, placing 23rd in the state meet. He looks to make a return trip to state and take outgoing Storm coach Jack Gustafson with him in their last ride for the Storm. He carded a school record 68 as medalist of the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet. Novotny finished 10th at regionals and 15th at sectionals last year. ... Mendota drops from 2A to 1A this year.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Cambridge Sectional.

*-Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team.