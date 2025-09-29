Streator library to host free week of fall-themed events

Streator Public Library is set to host a week of free activities, book clubs and special programs Oct. 13-18 (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library is offering a week of free events and activities from Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18, including crafts, book clubs, STEM activities and a special author event.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18: Corn Scavenger Hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Newborns to age 5 and older.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13: The Scribble Studio. Adults. Create cute and fun projects to take home. Sensory friendly.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13: Cooking Club. Adults. Bring your favorite dishes to share and swap recipes.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Library Book Club. Adults. The Coronation Year by Jennifer Robson.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Beginners Painting Academy. Kids, newborn to age 5 and older. Beginner class for watercolor and acrylic painting.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Fall Storytime. Kids, newborn to age 5 and older. Celebrate harvest season with fall stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Adults. Death on Tap by Ellie Alexander.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Game Time. Teens ages 10 and older. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults. Discuss infamous cases and true crime stories.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: Mother Goose Club. Kids. Nursery rhymes and social skill-building activities.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens. Hands-on STEM activities.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17: Firehouse Friends. Everyone. Learn about fire safety with guests from the local fire department.

1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18: DND & Friends. Kids and teens. Tabletop gaming, including the Mushroom Hyrule campaign.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18: Shadows Over Clear Lake — Author Event. Everyone. Tommy Canale presents his book about the February 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, followed by a book signing.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.