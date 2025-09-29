Shaw Local

Streator library to host free week of fall-themed events

Author Tommy Canale to discuss Buddy Holly plane crash in ‘Shadows Over Clear Lake’ presentation and signing

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

Streator Public Library is set to host a week of free activities, book clubs and special programs Oct. 13-18 (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Public Library is offering a week of free events and activities from Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18, including crafts, book clubs, STEM activities and a special author event.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18: Corn Scavenger Hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 18: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Newborns to age 5 and older.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13: The Scribble Studio. Adults. Create cute and fun projects to take home. Sensory friendly.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13: Cooking Club. Adults. Bring your favorite dishes to share and swap recipes.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Library Book Club. Adults. The Coronation Year by Jennifer Robson.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Beginners Painting Academy. Kids, newborn to age 5 and older. Beginner class for watercolor and acrylic painting.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14: Fall Storytime. Kids, newborn to age 5 and older. Celebrate harvest season with fall stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Adults. Death on Tap by Ellie Alexander.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Game Time. Teens ages 10 and older. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults. Discuss infamous cases and true crime stories.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: Mother Goose Club. Kids. Nursery rhymes and social skill-building activities.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens. Hands-on STEM activities.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17: Firehouse Friends. Everyone. Learn about fire safety with guests from the local fire department.

1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18: DND & Friends. Kids and teens. Tabletop gaming, including the Mushroom Hyrule campaign.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18: Shadows Over Clear Lake — Author Event. Everyone. Tommy Canale presents his book about the February 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, followed by a book signing.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

