Peru Parkside Raiders baseball finishes as IESA Class 2A state runner-up

Peru Parkside made a run to the IESA Class 2A State championship game, falling to Washington 4-3 in East Peoria. The Raiders trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, scored three runs and had the bases loaded with two outs only to have Washington make a diving catch in right field to end the game. The Raiders, who beat Seneca 11-0 for the sectional title, Teutopolis 6-3 in the state quarterfinals and Stronghurst West Central 4-1 in the state semifinals, finished with a 15-3 record. Team members are (front row, from left) Alex Lamps, Jaxon Terry, Geno Vezzetti, Andrew Hermosillo, Logan Weber, Trevor Rutkowski, Simon Michaelson, Cohen Fitzpatrick, Brendon Suarez and Duke Burris; and (back row) Coach Christian Parry, Rudy Dinges, Bradyn Weber, Brody Fletcher, Nick Hermosillo, Caleb Cassie, Brycen Miller, Brayden Lindbergh, Ramon Larios, Logan Martin and Coach Bill Steve.

By Kevin Hieronymus
