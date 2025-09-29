Peru Parkside Raiders baseball finishes as IESA Class 2A state runner-up

Peru Parkside made a run to the IESA Class 2A state championship game, falling to Washington 4-3 in East Peoria. The Raiders trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, scored three runs and had the bases loaded with two outs only to have Washington make a diving catch in right field to end the game. The Raiders, who beat Seneca 11-0 for the sectional title, Teutopolis 6-3 in the state quarterfinals and Stronghurst West Central 4-1 in the state semifinals, finished with a 15-3 record. Team members are (front row, from left) Alex Lamps, Jaxon Terry, Geno Vezzetti, Andrew Hermosillo, Logan Weber, Trevor Rutkowski, Simon Michaelson, Cohen Fitzpatrick, Brendon Suarez and Duke Burris; and (back row) Coach Christian Parry, Rudy Dinges, Bradyn Weber, Brody Fletcher, Nick Hermosillo, Caleb Cassie, Brycen Miller, Brayden Lindbergh, Ramon Larios, Logan Martin and Coach Bill Steve. (Photo provided)