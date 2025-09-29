2025 BCR girls golf regional preview capsules

Class 1A St. Bede Regional
When: Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Where: Spring Valley Golf Course
Area schools: *Earlville, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette, Mendota, Princeton, *Putnam County, St. Bede, *Streator
Other schools: Bloomington Central Catholic, Downs Tri-Valley, *Earlville, El Paso-Gridley, Fairbury Prairie Central, Fieldcrest, Pontiac, Seneca, Stark County
Worth noting: Princeton senior Reese Reviglio and junior Hannah Claiborne and St. Bede senior Anna Cyrocki are returning sectional qualifiers. Reviglio is the reigning BCR Golfer of the Year and Cyrocki is a two-time, first-team all-BCR selection. ... Tri-Valley is the defending regional champion, defeating host Seneca by six strokes a year ago. Princeton placed fifth.
Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Pontiac Sectional.
1A Lanark Eastland Regional
When: Tuesday, Sept. 30
Where: Lake Carroll Golf Course, Lanark
Area schools: *Bureau Valley
Other schools: Alleman, Dixon, Eastland, Erie-Prophetstown, *Forreston, Galena, Geneseo, *Morrison, Pearl City, *Polo, Riverdale, River Ridge, *Rock Island, Sterling Newman, *West Carroll
Worth noting: The Storm will not field a team with just three golfers playing for first-year head coach Ryan Hansen. Junior Michaela Noder led the Storm at regional. She’s joined by classmate Gracie Phillips and senior Katrina Wahl, who rejoined the team this year.
Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional.
* Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team