2025 BCR girls golf regional preview capsules

Princeton senior Sam Woolley takes a swing during Wednesday's meet at Wyaton Hills. The Tigresses will be playing at the Seneca Regional in Morris on Tuesday. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

When: Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Where: Spring Valley Golf Course

Area schools: *Earlville, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette, Mendota, Princeton, *Putnam County, St. Bede, *Streator

Other schools: Bloomington Central Catholic, Downs Tri-Valley, *Earlville, El Paso-Gridley, Fairbury Prairie Central, Fieldcrest, Pontiac, Seneca, Stark County

Worth noting: Princeton senior Reese Reviglio and junior Hannah Claiborne and St. Bede senior Anna Cyrocki are returning sectional qualifiers. Reviglio is the reigning BCR Golfer of the Year and Cyrocki is a two-time, first-team all-BCR selection. ... Tri-Valley is the defending regional champion, defeating host Seneca by six strokes a year ago. Princeton placed fifth.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Pontiac Sectional.

1A Lanark Eastland Regional

When: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Where: Lake Carroll Golf Course, Lanark

Area schools: *Bureau Valley

Other schools: Alleman, Dixon, Eastland, Erie-Prophetstown, *Forreston, Galena, Geneseo, *Morrison, Pearl City, *Polo, Riverdale, River Ridge, *Rock Island, Sterling Newman, *West Carroll

Worth noting: The Storm will not field a team with just three golfers playing for first-year head coach Ryan Hansen. Junior Michaela Noder led the Storm at regional. She’s joined by classmate Gracie Phillips and senior Katrina Wahl, who rejoined the team this year.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

* Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team