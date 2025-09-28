Waltham PTCC pancake breakfast set for Nov. 9

The Waltham Parent-Teacher-Community Club (PTCC) will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 9, at 8 a.m. at Waltham School, located at 2902 Illinois Route 178, Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The Waltham Parent-Teacher-Community Club (PTCC) will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 9, at 8 a.m. at Waltham School, located at 2902 Illinois Route 178, Utica.

Families, friends and neighbors are invited to enjoy a morning of pancakes and community spirit. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, and free for kids under 5.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Waltham students by funding expanded learning opportunities beyond the classroom.

Attendees can also participate in a raffle for a chance to win a processed pig. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

For more information, contact the Waltham School PTCC at walthamptcc@gmail.com.