Festival 56 names Marc Bitler producing artistic director

Festival 56 has appointed Marc Bitler as its new Producing Artistic Director, marking his return to the Princeton theater company after a decade away.

Bitler previously served as Festival 56’s Casting Director and performed with its acting company for three seasons. He brings extensive experience in performance, fundraising, casting, and education.

Based in Chicago, Bitler currently works in development and fundraising for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras. He also teaches Executive Presence through eCornell and is an adjunct professor in Voice and Speech at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts.

His theater career includes work with Asolo Repertory Theatre, Urbanite Theatre, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Keen Company. Bitler holds a BA in Theatre Performance from DeSales University, a Certificate in Classical Acting from the British American Drama Academy, and an MFA in Acting from Florida State University’s Asolo Conservatory.

Festival 56 expects Bitler’s leadership to bring fresh energy and vision to its upcoming seasons, continuing its commitment to diverse storytelling and artist development.