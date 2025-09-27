SRCCF marks 10 years highlighting funds that heal and inspire

Mary Considine created the Recognize Your Strength fund to support children and teens whose parents are battling substance abuse. During the holidays, she provides new clothes, shoes and winter gear to those vulnerable children and teens. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

As the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation (SRCCF) celebrates its 10th anniversary, it is shining a spotlight on four powerful funds that embody hope, healing, and community care.

“These funds don’t just support services — they carry stories, memories, and deep purpose,” Fran Brolley, SRCCF’s president and CEO, said. “They were born out of people’s desire to bring light to others, even in the midst of their own pain.”

Among the highlighted funds:

Recognize Your Strength (RYS): Founded by Mary Considine, this fund aids children and teens whose parents struggle with substance abuse. It provides mental health counseling, clothing, and essential supplies to help youth regain safety and self-worth.

Maitri Path to Wellness: This fund supports trauma-informed wellness and mental health programs that take a holistic approach to healing, offering therapy, mindfulness, and education to foster peace and personal restoration.

Allison McDowell Fund for Mental Health Support: Focused on ending the stigma around mental illness, this fund provides direct aid to individuals and families facing mental health crises.

Goodnight, Angel Jade Memorial Field of Interest Fund: Dedicated to suicide prevention and emotional health awareness among youth, this fund promotes education and advocacy to transform loss into courage and hope.

“These funds represent the spirit of generosity that has defined the Foundation’s work — transforming grief into action, vision into change, and love into legacy,” Brolley said.

To support SRCCF’s 10th anniversary appeal, visit [https://srccf.org/anniversary-appeal](https://srccf.org/anniversary-appeal).