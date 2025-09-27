Putnam County Library to screen Apollo 11 film on Sept. 30

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a special screening of “8 Days: To the Moon and Back” at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at its Granville Branch.

The event honors International Observe the Moon Night, celebrated on Oct. 4.

The 85-minute PG-rated film offers a cinematic recreation of the Apollo 11 mission, featuring authentic audio from astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, combined with archival footage and CGI.

Whether you’re a space enthusiast or curious about the historic moon landing, the film brings the drama and triumph of July 1969 to life.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy Street. For details, call 815-339-2038.