Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Putnam County Library hosts Moon Quest family program Sept. 30

Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with stories and crafts

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District invites families to the Granville Branch for “Moon Quest: Explore, Create, Celebrate” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Putnam County Public Library District invites families to the Granville Branch for “Moon Quest: Explore, Create, Celebrate” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The event honors International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 4.

The program begins with a reading of “Max Goes to the Moon” by Jeffrey Bennett, blending imagination with real space science. Afterward, children can create Moon Masterpieces and participate in a NASA-inspired activity demonstrating how lunar craters form.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville. For details, call 815-339-2038.

Putnam CountyLibraryLibrary programsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois