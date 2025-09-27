Putnam County Library hosts Moon Quest family program Sept. 30

The Putnam County Public Library District invites families to the Granville Branch for “Moon Quest: Explore, Create, Celebrate” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The event honors International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 4.

The program begins with a reading of “Max Goes to the Moon” by Jeffrey Bennett, blending imagination with real space science. Afterward, children can create Moon Masterpieces and participate in a NASA-inspired activity demonstrating how lunar craters form.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville. For details, call 815-339-2038.