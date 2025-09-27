Putnam County Library hosts Halloween family night and Salem witch play

Putnam County Library will hold two special events on Thursday, Oct. 9, at different branches.

At 6 p.m., the Hennepin branch invites families to Halloween Family Night. DJ Mara and T-Rex will provide music and entertainment alongside glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and other fun activities for all ages.

Earlier that day at 12:30 p.m., the Standard branch will present “Accused: A Salem Witch Faces Her Fate.” Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will embody a woman accused during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692.

The program reveals the fear, suspicion, and resilience of those caught in the hysteria, inviting audiences to decide if the accused was truly guilty or a victim of mass hysteria.