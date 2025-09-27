Ottawa requires registration of all vacant buildings starting in October

The City of Ottawa has passed a new ordinance requiring all vacant buildings and properties within city limits to be registered as of Oct. 1. (Derek Barichello)

The City of Ottawa has passed a new ordinance requiring all vacant buildings and properties within city limits to be registered as of Oct. 1.

Passed by the City Council on May 20, the ordinance (Sec. 22-900) aims to promote safety, preserve property values, and hold property owners accountable for vacant properties.

Property owners must register their vacant buildings through the city’s online permitting system, Cloudpermit, at https://us.cloudpermit.com/gov/login.

“This ordinance gives the City a proactive tool to monitor vacant properties, helping us address safety concerns and prevent blight,” Brent Roalson, Code Enforcement Officer, said. “Cloudpermit makes registration simple and transparent.”

Owners must comply within 30 days of city notification. Failure to register may lead to fines or enforcement actions.

For assistance, contact Brent Roalson at 815-433-0161 x243 or broalson@cityofottawa.org. More information is available at www.cityofottawa.org.