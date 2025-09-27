Marquette volleyball wins Harvard Invite: The Times Saturday roundup

The Marquette volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 to capture the title of Saturday's Harvard Invite. (Provided by Marquette High School)

Girls volleyball

Marquette claims championship at Harvard: At the Harvard Invite, the Crusaders went 3-0, topping Rockford Jefferson (23-25,25-22, 15-9), Alden-Hebron (25-7, 25-10) and the host Hornets (25-17, 25-8) to capture the championship of the event on Saturday.

Marquette was led on the day by Kinley Rick (26 Kills, 40 assists, 10 digs, four aces, two blocks), Kelsey Cuchra (20 kills, five blocks, two aces, Jakobi Reed (21 assists, two aces), Lucy McGrath (12 kills, three blocks), Greysyn Carrier (six kills, 12 assists), Chloe Thrush (seven kills), Taylor Gamons (six kills) and Hailey Abbott (22 digs, three aces).

Streator earns 3rd at Braidwood: At the Reed-Custer Comet Invitational in Braidwood, the Bulldogs defeated Hall 25-17, 25-23 in the third-place match.

Streator (14-7-1) lost to United Township (26-28, 28-26, 25-19) in the semifinals, after wins over St. Anne (25-7, 25-20) and the host Comets (25-15, 25-16) and a split with Hall (25-15, 21-25) in pool play.

Boys golf

The Ottawa boys golf team won the championship at the Mendota Ryder Cup on Saturday. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Bryson and Harris, Ottawa capture Ryder Cup titles: In the Mendota Ryder Cup at Mendota Golf Club, the Pirates duo of Colt Bryson and Bryer Harris teamed up to shoot a tournament record 6-under 64, breaking the previous mark of 67 posted by former Ottawa standouts Drake Kaufman and Drake Stoudt.

Jacob Armstrong and Josh Armstrong carded a 2-under 68 to place second. Jax Addis and Logan Cottingham shot a 76 to place 14th. Ottawa won the event as a team, breaking the record of last year’s team (219) with a 2-under 209.

Boys soccer

Serena 5, Sandwich 0: At Serena, the Huskers added to a homecoming celebration with the shutout victory over the Indians.

Easton Bucz had a pair of goals and an assist for Serena (6-8-3), while Joey Tuftie had a goal and two assists. Justin Delgado and Harry Rosengren added goals and Payton Twait an assist.

Boys cross country

Sandwich 7th, Ottawa 11th at Rock River Run: At Hoover Park in Sterling, the Indians placed seventh with 250 points and the Pirates 11th with 280 points of the 18 teams in the Rock River Run. Yorkville won the event with 38 points.

Of the 173 runners, Ottawa’s Connor Medina finished the 5,000-meter course 18th in a time of 16 minutes, 51.56 seconds, followed by Atlas Brown (58th, 17:56.17), Grant Smithmeyer (68th, 18:17.62), Kaleb Nimke (77th, 18:35.89) and Aries Brown (89th, 19:01.67).

Sandwich was led by Alex Walsh (28th, 17:10.14), Logan Trigg (40th, 17:34.06), Nolan Minard (49th, 17:40.19), Alan Parkison (55th, 17:51.53), Lincoln Minard (96th, 19:35.17) and Damien Walsh (99th, 19:44.49).

Marquette posts solid results at Boiler Invite: At the 22nd annual Boiler Invite hosted by Kewanee at Baker Park Golf Course, the Crusaders’ Guy Runyon placed 51st of the 90 runners in a time of 21:16.2, followed by teammates Mason Ferrario (76th, 24:22.70), Logan Leskanich (78th, 24:35.60) and Kaden Hauser (80th, 25:09.10).

Dwight’s Faris runs to 7th: At the 40th annual Herscher Invitational at Limestone Park in Kankakee, the Trojans’ Joe Faris placed seventh of the 102 runners in a time of 16:59.8.

Streator’s Gabe Gutierrez was 52nd in 19:48.50) and Trenton Studnicki 73rd in 21:37.40,

Girls cross country

Ottawa 13th, Sandwich 14th at Rock River Run: At Hoover Park in Sterling, the Pirates placed 13th with 347 points and the Indians 14th with 350 points of the 21 teams in the Rock River Run. Yorkville won the event with 50 points.

Of the 178 runners, Ottawa’s Georgia Kirkpatrick finished the 5,000-meter course 64th in a time of 22:24.63, followed, Ailey Harstad (71st, 22:49.55), Sophia Hart (78th, 23:01.19), Riley Thrush (80th, 23:04.77), Leah Ferrantino (81st, 23:05.28), Haley Solan (92nd, 23:52.80) and Kyana Berry (96th, 24:12.79).

Sandwich was led by Karlee Henkins (65th, 22:29.06), Isla Stevens (67th, 22:29.28), Emily Urbanski (70th, 22:49.28), Jessica Ross (87th, 23:26.94) and Kayla Kressin (88th, 23:30.65).

Marquette’s Reynolds runs well at Kewanee: At the 22nd annual Boiler Invite hosted by Kewanee at Baker Park Golf Course, the Crusaders’ Cecilia Reynolds finished 33rd of the 57 runners in a clocking of 26:08.6.

Dwight’s Chambers runs to 3rd: At the 40th annual Herscher Invitational at Limestone Park in Kankakee, the Trojans’ Mikayla Chambers placed third in a time of 19:14.9), with teammate Brooklyn Todd finishing 43rd in 24:58.90.

Streator’s Giselle Guadarrama was 31st in 23:39 and Fieldcrest’s Emry Conroy was 64th in 28:41.6.