AARP driver safety course to be held Oct. 6

The AARP is hosting a driver safety program at Mendota Area Senior Services.

The program will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the center,1901 Tom Merwin Dr., Mendota.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 years and older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about the changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may grant a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Insurance. To register, call 815-5397700.