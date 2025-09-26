Mendota shooting leaves man injured; suspect detained

A Police Interceptor sits guarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Peru Walmart on Thursday, September 25, 2025 in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

A man was shot in the leg Saturday evening in Mendota, and police quickly apprehended a suspect in a neighboring city, Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said.

At approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 25, Mendota police responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Avenue and 6th Street. Investigators determined that a suspect fired one round into a vehicle, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated, and released.

Officers identified and located the suspect about an hour later at a business in Peru. After an interview, the suspect was taken to the La Salle County Jail, awaiting formal charges.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.