Bureau County Grand Jury: Sept. 25, 2025

The Bureau County Grand Jury considered the following cases on Sept. 25

Jerry L. Neylon, 53, Moline, was indicted for the Class 1 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and the Class 2 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He is accused of possessing 15 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine and metal knuckles, having previously been convicted of a felony in 2022. A Trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the Grand Jury. Neylon is in the custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department following a detention hearing.

Shireen J. Ziadat, 36, Earlville, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony offense of Disorderly Conduct and the Class 4 Felony offense of Domestic Battery. She is accused of calling 911 for the purpose of making a false alarm or complaint, which resulted in an emergency response. She is also accused of pushing and grabbing a family or household member in an insulting and provoking nature and having been previously convicted of Domestic Battery in 2024. An Officer from the Ladd Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Ziadat is on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson, First Assistant State’s Attorney Donna J. Engels, and Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas P. Briddick. The Indictments were returned before Judge Geno J. Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni.

There were two suppressed cases.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.