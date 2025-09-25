Seneca golf sweeps at Tri-County Conference Meet: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls golf

Seneca sweeps titles at Tri-County: At Spring Creek on Wednesday for the Tri-County Conference Tournament, Seneca (391) won the team championship and had two of its competitors – Piper Stenzel (90) and Camryn Stecken (90) – tie for low 18-hole score.

Josie Mitchell (105) and Vivienne Cronkrite (106) also put in counting scores for the conference champion Fighting Irish.

Dwight (438) was second, led by Isabella Dinelli’s 95 and a 110 off the clubs of Emmalynn Anderson.

Marquette (510) came in fourth of five teams paced by a 110 from Lillian Pollnow.

Ottawa 5th at own invitational: At Deer Park, host Ottawa (407) placed fifth, while La Salle-Peru (339) won the championship of the 2025 Ottawa Invitational.

Lila Windy (17th, 96), Gwen Jimenez (21st, 99), Mara McCullough (24th, 102) and Skylar Nodland (28th, 110) scored for Ottawa.

L-P’s Sophia Chiu (1st, 77) was the day’s medalist.

Boys golf

Seneca takes title at Tri-County: At Spring Creek for the Tri-County Conference Tournament, Seneca (323) claimed the team title over Henry-Senachwine (323) on a fifth-score tiebreaker provided by Ethan Hasselbring’s 88.

Counting scores for the Fighting Irish came courtesy of Cooper Thorson (77), Vinny Corrado (80), Raiden Terry (82) and Cody Malak (84).

Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe (71) was the day’s medalist.

Dwight (350) finished fifth led by Caden Christensen’s 80 and Jack Statler’s 84.

Marquette (370) was seventh paced by Braxton Nelle’s 84 and Griffin Dobberstein’s 91.

Woodland (377) placed eighth of nine teams led by Brayden Matsko’s 90.

Ottawa champs of Marmion Invite: At Aurora Country Club, the Pirates (311) captured the championship by one stroke over Montini (312), led by top-five finishes from Breyer Harris (2nd, 74), Jacob Armstrong (4th, 76) and Colt Bryson (T-5th, 77). James Threadgill (84) rounded out Ottawa’s scorecard.

Girls volleyball

Plano d. Sandwich 16-25, 25-20, 25-13: At Sandwich, the host Indians (5-15 overall) fell to their archrivals despite 10 assists from Khloe White, six kills and four blocks from Alayla Harris and seven digs apiece courtesy of Rylee Huml, Shayla Goodbred and Liza Goodbred (two aces).

Serena d. St. Bede 25-18, 25-18: At Serena, the host Huskers won their homecoming match in straight sets.

Anna Hjerpe (nine kills, 12 digs), Brynley Glade (eight digs), Aubrey Duffy (10 digs), Rebekah Shugrue (23 assists, six digs) and Kendall Whiteaker (seven kills, two blocks) spearheaded the Serena assault.

Streator d. Seneca 25-23, 25-27, 25-12: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldog Spikers (11-5) bounced back from a second-set loss to overwhelm the Fighting Irish in the rubber set.

Aubrey Jacobs had a huge match for the hosts, putting together an eight-kill, eight-block, 14-digs, 15-assist performance. Maiya Lansford (13 digs), Sophie Snow (eight kills), Malea Zavada (three kills, three blocks) and Kisnlee Sweeden (six kills, two blocks, 10 digs, 11 assists) also led the Bulldogs.

Flanagan-Cornell d. GCMS 16-25, 25-16, 25-23: At the Nest, the host Falcons bested Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.

Wilmington d. Dwight 25-10, 25-13: At Wilmington the visiting Trojans took the nonconference loss.

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 9, Earlville 0: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats picked up the Little Ten Conference shutout.

Kewanee 3, Streator 2: At Kewanee, the Bulldogs (1-14) lost by a goal to their old NCIC rivals.