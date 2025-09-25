Reddick Library in Ottawa events Sept. 28–Oct. 4

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa is hosting a variety of free events for all ages the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa is hosting a variety of free events for all ages the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 1–1:45 p.m.

Kids in grades K-2 can join the Kid’s Book Club to discuss “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” by Mo Willems and hatch dino eggs. Copies of the book are available for checkout.

Monday, Sept. 29, 10–11 a.m.

All ages are invited to Homeschool Art, a creative meet-up to explore an artist’s work and craft inspired pieces. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy.

Tuesday, Sept. 30

10–10:45 a.m.: Ready, Set, Read! for ages 3-5 features apple-themed stories, songs, and crafts, with playtime afterward if you have time.

4:30–5:30 p.m.: Silent Book Club for grades 7-12 offers a quiet space to study or read with friends, plus snacks.

Wednesday, Oct. 1 – Saturday, Nov. 1

Cast your vote for the Ultimate Christmas Villain in the Children’s Department. Choose between *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (Jim Carrey) and *A Muppet Christmas Carol*. The winning film will be screened on Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 10–10:45 a.m.

Shake, Rattle, Read! for children birth to 3 years features yoga-themed stories, songs, and crafts, with optional playtime after.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 6–7 p.m.

Adults can attend Medicare Basics, an educational session led by Bankers Life financial professionals.

Friday, Oct. 3, 2–3 p.m.

In honor of Cybersecurity Month, learn AI Safety Basics, including common AI scams and protection tips.

Saturday, Oct. 4

1:30–3:30 p.m.: The Loop Group meets for knitting and crocheting in a friendly setting.

2–3 p.m.: Manga Club for grades 7-12 discusses favorite manga and anime, this month focusing on *Hellsing*.

3–4 p.m.: Girls Who Code Club for grades 3-5 and 6-12 offers coding lessons using the Girls Who Code curriculum. Parental permission and an email address are required.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Reddick Public Library District website or stop by the library.