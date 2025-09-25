La Salle County’s Civil War history explored in new ‘Union Men, Brave and True’ magazine

The La Salle County Historical Society has released “Union Men, Brave and True”, a 55-page magazine featuring the stories of more than 40 soldiers, sailors, scouts, and nurses from the Illinois Valley who served the Union during the Civil War. The magazine, priced at $20, benefits the society’s programs and the Utica Museum.

James Huffstodt, a longtime member of the society and La Salle native, spent six months researching and writing the publication, which includes 200 vintage photos and illustrations, some colorized.

Museum director Amanda Carter oversaw production and design, while M.J. Tonozzi, a retired history professor from Spring Valley, served as associate editor. The cover photo was taken by Steve Stout, a retired photojournalist from Utica.

The magazine profiles notable figures such as Brig. Gen. W.H.L. Wallace of Ottawa, who was killed at Shiloh, and Brevet Maj. Gen. T.E.G. Ransom of Peru, a four-time wounded favorite of Grant and Sherman who died of disease in Georgia just before his 30th birthday. It also highlights “Wild Bill” James Butler Hickock of Troy Grove, who served as a spy, sharpshooter, and scout before becoming a legendary frontier marshal.

Other featured individuals include Medal of Honor recipients Col. Doug Hapeman of Ottawa and drummer boy Orion P. Howe, who earned commendations from General Sherman and President Lincoln for bravery at Vicksburg. The magazine also honors Civil War nurses Sarah Gallup Gregg and Emeline Tinney of Ottawa.

Naval contributions are represented by James Laning, a gunnery officer aboard the ironclad Essex, and William Keeler, paymaster on the U.S.S. Monitor during its battle with the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia and its later sinking off Cape Hatteras. Both were prominent La Salle businessmen.

In addition to the magazine, the La Salle County Historical Society announced the final run of its “Civil War & LaSalle County” exhibit, which will close Oct. 5. The exhibit’s last weekend will feature on-site collectors for Civil War enthusiasts.

The society will also offer trolley tours to the Wallace/Dickey Cemetery and the W.H.L. Wallace home, The Oaks, on Sunday, Oct. 5, with tours at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person, with proceeds supporting the Wallace Dickey Cemetery Preservation Association.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the LaSalle County Historical Society at office@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or 815-667-4861.