Iniga Pizzeria to close Ottawa location Sunday

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana’s last day in Ottawa will be Sunday.

After initially planning to open a second location in DeKalb, the pizzeria announced it will instead close its Ottawa location and relocate to DeKalb, 206 E. Lincoln Highway.

“We love this town, but rising costs and literally a ‘perfect storm’ over the past year, we have to sadly say goodbye,” read a post on its social media.

The Ottawa location opened at 215 W. Jefferson St. in 2019.

