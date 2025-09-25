Shaw Local

Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Oct. 6 in Utica

Group meets at Utica fire station

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct.6, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct.6, at the Utica fire station on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

The guest speaker will be Amanda Busking, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. She will be talking about medications prescribed for the management of Parkinson’s symptoms and new medicines waiting for FDA approval.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry are in the back of the building.

