Henry-Senachwine ties atop Tri-County Tournament leaderboard: Wednesday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Boys golf

Tri-County Conference Tournament: At Spring Creek on Wednesday, Henry-Senachwine tied for the team title with Seneca, settling for second in a fifth-score tiebreaker. St. Bede finished third, and Putnam County was ninth.

Carson Rowe won medalist honors for the Mallards with a one-under 71. Teammate Jacob Miller was second, two shots back. Jacob Flavin finished in a tie for sixth with teammate Zach Husser.

Alan Castro placed 18th for Putnam County’s top finish.

Girls golf

Tri-County Conference Tournament: At Spring Creek, St. Bede finished third in the team race behind champion Seneca. Henry-Senachwine took fifth.

Anna Cyrocki placed fourth as the Bruins’ top finisher. Isabelle Knuckey finished 19th as the top finisher for the Mallards. Diana Ely placed 30th for the top finish for Putnam County.

Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, La Salle-Peru won the team title. Sophia Chiu won medalist honors shooting a 77, and teammate Mary Craven tied for second with an 82 for the Cavaliers.

Erie-Prophetstown 190, Orion 200, Newman Central Catholic 236, Mendota 273: At Sterling, Kamilah Preciado placed 13th as the top finisher for the Trojans.

Sterling 200, Princeton 210, Riverdale 234: At Sterling, Illyana Jones was the top finisher for the Tigers, placing fourth, and teammate Reese Reviglio placed fifth in the nonconference tri meet.

Boys soccer

Somonauk 9, Earlville 0: At Somonauk, the Red Raiders fell to 2-11, 0-4 in the Little Ten with the loss to the Bobcats.

Kaneland 4, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Peru, the Cavaliers fell for the first time in Interstate 8 play to the Knights. L-P is 10-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Boys cross country

Oregon Midweek Meet: At Oregon, Dominik Avila and Adrian Hermosillo placed 16th and 17th, respectively, for St. Bede. The Bruins placed fourth as a team at the invite.

Girls cross country

Oregon Midweek Meet: At Oregon, Jemma Finley ran third in the meet for St. Bede. Teammate Yesenia Avila placed 16th for the Bruins.

Girls volleyball

La Salle-Peru d. Sterling 25-19, 25-23: At Sterling, the Cavaliers earned their 20th win with the nonconference triumph over the Golden Warriors. Audrey Dittinger had nine kills, and Kelsey Frederick added seven for LSP.

Womens tennis

IVCC 9, College of DuPage 0: At Glen Ellyn, the Eagles improved to 5-0 with the road match win.

Womens volleyball

IVCC d. Highland 25-23, 25-23, 27-25: At Oglesby, the Eagles improved to 6-12 overall and 2-3 in league play with the win over Highland.