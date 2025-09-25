Diabetes Classes offered for local residents

To help residents prevent or better manage diabetes and support those caring for someone with the condition, Illinois Extension and OSF HealthCare are offering a series of educational classes. (Shaw Local News Network)

About 13% of residents in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To help residents prevent or better manage diabetes and support those caring for someone with the condition, Illinois Extension and OSF HealthCare are offering a series of educational classes.

The sessions aim to help participants incorporate healthcare providers’ recommendations into healthier daily habits.

The classes, led by Susan Glassman, Illinois Extension Educator for Nutrition and Wellness and Jennifer Scully, Clinical Dietitian at OSF HealthCare, will cover topics such as diabetes complications, meal planning and management, reading food labels, portion control, risks for other health problems, planning doctor visits, and eating out.

Each of the four sessions will feature cooking demonstrations, food tastings and recipes designed to meet dietary needs.

The classes will be held on Wednesdays, Oct. 22, 29 and Nov. 5 and 12, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, White Oak Classroom, 3rd Floor, 530 Park Avenue East, Princeton.

The program costs $15 per person, which includes recipe samples and take-home materials. Registration is open until Oct. 14 and can be completed online at go.illinois.edu/DiabetesSeries2025, by scanning a QR code, or by calling the Extension office at 815-224-0889.

Residents needing accommodations to participate are encouraged to contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889 as early as possible to ensure their needs are met. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry, and Oglesby on the IVCC campus.