Streator library to host free art-themed programs Oct. 6-11

The Streator Public Library is set to host art-themed events and activities from Monday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 11. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a week of free events and activities from Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11, featuring art programs, book clubs, scavenger hunts and more.

Here’s the schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11: Bob Ross Scavenger Hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Ages newborn to 5.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6: The Scribble Studio. Adults.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Beginners Painting Academy. Ages newborn to 5.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Art Storytime. Ages newborn to 5.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Game Time. Ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Page Turners: Kids Book Club. Ages 10-14.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Mother Goose Club. Kids.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Advanced Painting Academy. Teens and adults.

All day, Friday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 28: Art Expo. Local artists display work in the library gallery. Everyone.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11: Bad Art Hour. Everyone.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.