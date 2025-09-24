Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Streator library to host free art-themed programs Oct. 6-11

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library is set to host art-themed events and activities from Monday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 11. (Derek Barichello)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Public Library will host a week of free events and activities from Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11, featuring art programs, book clubs, scavenger hunts and more.

Here’s the schedule of events:

All day, Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11: Bob Ross Scavenger Hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Everyone.

All day, Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 11: Lego Club. Passive play program; parents must be present for Lego bins to come down. Ages newborn to 5.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6: The Scribble Studio. Adults.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Beginners Painting Academy. Ages newborn to 5.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7: Art Storytime. Ages newborn to 5.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Game Time. Ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Page Turners: Kids Book Club. Ages 10-14.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8: Let’s Talk: True Crime. Teens and adults.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Mother Goose Club. Kids.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Discovery Lab. Kids and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9: Advanced Painting Academy. Teens and adults.

All day, Friday, Oct. 10, through Tuesday, Oct. 28: Art Expo. Local artists display work in the library gallery. Everyone.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11: Bad Art Hour. Everyone.

All events are free and take place at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

