Newark tops Somonauk in clash of Little 10 unbeatens : The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Somonauk 25-20, 25-20: At Newark, in a battle of unbeaten teams in Little Ten Conference play, the Norsemen (16-3, 5-0) topped the Bobcats (9-5, 4-1).

Newark was led by Heather Buhle (10 kills, seven digs, two aces), Rylie Carlson (seven kills, six digs, three aces) and Taylor Jeffers (14 assists).

Somonauk received solid outings from Ady Werner (nine kills, 10 digs, a block), Abby Hohmann (four blocks) and Aubrey Chiavario (two blocks).

Serena d. Leland 25-15, 25-19: At Leland, the Huskers earned the straight-set Little Ten Conference win over the Panthers to stay perfect in league play.

Serena (10-5-1, 5-0) was led by Kendall Whiteaker (12 kills, four digs, two aces), Aubrey Duffy (14 digs), Rebekah Shugrue (19 assists, three digs), Emily Hoffman three kills, two aces, two digs), Anna Hjerpe (four aces, four digs, five kills) and Brynley Glade (10 digs, an ace).

Earlville d. Plano 19-25, 25-15, 25-17: At Earlville, the Red Raiders bounced back after dropping the opening set to defeat the Reapers.

Earlville was led by Addie Scherer (10 service points, five aces, six kills), Bailey Miller (nine points, two aces, 18 digs, eight kills), Liz Vazquez (22 digs) and Audrey Scherer (15 assists, six kills).

Boys golf

Streator 164, St. Bede 173, Newark 188: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, the Bulldogs — led by 37s from co-medalists Brody Elias and Kolden Neumann — topped the Bruins and Norsemen.

Brennen Stillwell and Maddan McCloskey added 45s for Streator.

David Ulrich led Newark with a 41, with teammates Jonathan Nicosia, Jaxson Collins and Jimmy Kath all carding 49s.

Somonauk 175, Serena 177: At The Creek Golf Course in Morris, the Huskers fell just short against the Bobcats.

Jaysin Johnsen led Serena with a 39, followed by Carter Meyer (45), Hendrix Johnson (46) and DJ Zeller (47).

Fieldcrest’s Senko wins HOIC Tournament: At El Paso Golf Club, Knights’ junior Carter Senko fired an even-par 72 to capture the individual title of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Eli Gerdes finished runner-up with a 78, with other counting scores for Fieldcrest (342) — which finished third as a team behind champion Eureka (336) and second-place LeRoy (339) — coming from Ryan Ehrnthaller (92) and Zachary Harms (101).

Girls golf

Ottawa’s Gwen Jimenez hits from the second fairway Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the Interstate 8 girls golf meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Ottawa’s Jimenez 12th at I-8 meet: At the Sycamore Golf Club, the Pirates’ Gwen Jimenez shot a 109 to place 12th at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

Ottawa (450) — which finished fifth as a team — also had counting scores from Mara McCullough (14th, 110), Lila Windy (17th, 113) and Skylar Nodland (20th, 118).

Fieldcrest 6th at HOIC meet: At El Paso Golf Club, the Knights posted a team score of 463 to finish sixth at the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Alannah Halley finished sixth individually with a 97, with counting scores also coming from Abby Greenland (106), Olivia Bernardi (130) and Zoe McFall (130).

Girls tennis

Ottawa 3, Sycamore 2: At Sycamore, the Pirates claimed all three doubles matches to top the Spartans and improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in I-8 action.

The Ottawa duos of Zulee Moreland/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-2, 6-4), Rylee Harsted/Brooklyn Byone (6-4, 7-6 [5]) and Caitlyn Trettenero/Gracie Polancic (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) were all victorious.

Boys cross country

Ottawa 30, Somonauk 44, Plano 56: At Catlin Park, the Pirates won the event as a team, while the Bobcats’ Landin Stillwell (17:28) finished just ahead of Ottawa’s Connor Medina (17:33) to take the individual first.

Following Medina for the Pirates were Atlas Brown (3rd, 18:13), Kaleb Nimke (7th, 18:49), Aries Brown (8th, 19:14), Grant Smithmeyer (10th, 19:39), Brody Maynard (12th, 20:26) and Daniel Fisher (13th, 20:30).

After Stillwell for Somonauk were Caden Hamer (4th, 18:16), Gunnar Swenson (6th, 18:48) and Aidan Wesson (14th, 20:48).

Girls cross country

Ottawa runs well at home: At Catlin Park, the Pirates, which had the lone team score, were led by winning runner Georgia Kirkpatrick (22:53).

Haley Solan (23:09), Leah Ferrantino (23:16), Ailey Harstad (23:23), Makenzie Blazys (23:39), Riley Thrush (23:44), Sophia Hart (23:52) and Kyana Berry (24:20) followed Kirkpatrick in order across the finish line.

Boys soccer

IMSA 3, Serena 1: At Aurora, the Huskers (5-8-3, 2-3) fell in the Little Ten Conference match to the Titans with Ethan Stark scoring the visitor’s goal unassisted in the second half.