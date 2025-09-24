L-P High School Class of 1975 breaks attendance record at 50th reunion

More than 50 classmates ventured onto the L-P roof through the clock tower, as part of the tour led by Superintendent Dr. Steven R. Wrobleski during the Class of 1975’s 50th Reunion. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru High School Class of 1975 set a new attendance record at their 50th reunion Sept. 19-20, drawing more than 130 classmates and guests.

This marked the largest gathering since the class first entered L-P as 605 freshmen in 1971 and graduated as 575 seniors on June 5, 1975.

Reunion festivities began Friday evening with an informal meet-up at Riverfront Bar & Grill in Peru. On Saturday, attendees toured the high school in the morning before gathering for a dinner party at the Knights of Columbus Hall in LaSalle.

L-P Superintendent Dr. Steven R. Wrobleski led the comprehensive tour, guiding the group from the roof to the boiler room.

Highlights included the auditorium, library, Sellett Gym, pool, classrooms, labs, and common areas. Throughout, Wrobleski shared details about historically significant features such as the pipe organ, artwork, artifacts, and publications, as well as recent upgrades made over the past decade.

“The tours are always a crowd pleaser, especially for classmates who haven’t been back since graduation,” Dave Kasprowicz, a longtime reunion committee member, said. “We had many questions for Dr. Wrobleski, shared stories, and encouraged each other to recall memories.”

The Class of 1975 remains the largest to enter and graduate from L-P. At the time, it was also the largest graduating class in the area.

In May 1975, the Daily News-Tribune published a 44-page supplement featuring photos of graduates from 16 area high schools. The L-P Class of 1975 accounted for nearly 45 percent of the 1,300 graduates in the region.