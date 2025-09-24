L-P Foundation receives $161,000 donation from alumna’s estate

Cheri DePaepe (left), L-P Foundation Board President, receives a donation of $161,000 in memory of Linda Mae Hiltabrand from her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Chuck Taylor. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The estate of La Salle-Peru High School alumnus Linda Mae Hiltabrand donated $161,000 to the L-P High School Foundation for Educational Enrichment.

The donation was presented by her sister, Marie Taylor, and brother-in-law, Chuck Taylor, according to an L-P news release.

“We can’t be more thankful to Linda, her family, and their loved ones for recognizing the L-P Foundation in this way,” Cheri DePaepe, L-P Foundation Board President, said in a news release. “Contributions like this create incredible opportunities for us to support our Cavalier students, faculty, and staff.”

Hiltabrand, who passed away in February 2024, was a member of the L-P class of 1971 and a former member of the L-P Foundation board, where she continued to support the organization and high school, regularly contributing to the restoration of L-P’s historic Aeolian pipe organ.

According to the news release, Hiltabrand was also a strong believer in agricultural education, supporting 4-H at the local and state levels throughout her life.

“Knowing Linda’s passion for the arts and agriculture communities, this gift will be instrumental in supporting some of our upcoming major projects to enhance Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium and develop our replanted L-P Ag program facilities,” Steven Wrobleski, L-P Superintendent, said in a news release.

Learn more about the L-P Foundation or contribute at https://www.lphs.net/our-school/lphs-foundation.