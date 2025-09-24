Bill’s Barktoberfest returns to Ottawa on Saturday

This dog masquerading as a Scarecrow walks the red carpet as part of the Costume Contest on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, during the annual Bill’s Barktoberfest on the Jordan block in Ottawa. The event was inspired by Bill Walsh Sr. and his love of dogs. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Dogs and their owners are invited to Washington Square Park in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 27, for the annual Bill’s Barktoberfest.

The dog-friendly festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and honors the late Bill Walsh Sr., an avid dog lover and community supporter. All proceeds benefit Bill’s Barking Lot, the new city dog park at 401 E. Lafayette St.

Festivities begin with the Pack Walk at 11 a.m., where participants can check in starting at 10:45 a.m. The walk will take dog owners through downtown and offer tips on communicating with pets through body language and energy.

The Fido Fair will feature dog-related vendors, including various treats and accessories. A canine costume contest will give prizes to entries ranging from cute and clever to spooky and silly.

The Canine Showcase will highlight working dogs and their unique skills, including Ottawa police dogs, K-9 attack and agility demonstrations, therapy dogs, a retriever demo and the 2023 puppy champion.

Festivalgoers can also take part in the “Ottawa’s Top Dogs” contest, an online video competition with finalists recognized at the event. The BWaggers Canine Carnival will provide games such as bobbing for apples, hula hoop challenges and tic-tac-toe, along with photo opportunities and a chance to support Pet Project, Inc.

Bill’s Barktoberfest is sponsored by the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ambassadors.