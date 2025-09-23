Streator Rotary Club launches annual coat and blanket drive

Judy Booze, of the Streator Salvation Army, hangs more coats on a rack during the center's coat giveaway Friday on November 20, 2020.

The Streator Rotary Club is collecting for its annual coat and blanket drive, benefiting the Streator Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St., as well as at Church of the Open Bible, Streator Family YMCA, Kroger, Streator Onized Credit Union’s Northpoint branch, OSF Center for Health and Central Church of Christ.

Items will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 20. Distribution will take place at the Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday, Oct. 23-24.

Organizers said there is always a need for children’s coats, but all sizes of coats and blankets in clean, good condition will be accepted.

For more information, call the Streator Salvation Army at 815-672-2746.