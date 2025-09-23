Streator Chamber to host Fall in Love with Streator event this weekend

Scarecrows with a “Wizard of Oz” theme stand on display outside Evergreen Senior Living in Streator as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural scarecrow contest. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

Over 20 businesses will participate in Fall in Love with Streator this week on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27, with extended shopping hours, food and activities downtown.

Shops will remain open until 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Customers who make purchases at participating businesses will receive a paper apple to fill out with their name and contact information that can be returned to the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Main St., for a chance to win a gift card tree and other prizes.

Businesses and organizations are decorating scarecrows for the Chamber’s inaugural contest.

The theme is “fairy tale,” with displays including Shrek at Refurbished Treasures, Tinkerbell at Three Wishes, Cinderella at Thread Revival and The Wizard of Oz at Evergreen Senior Living. The winning scarecrow will be announced before the event.

The weekend will also feature store celebrations, including the grand opening of More of Me at 316 E. Main St. and the second annual fall fest at Blue Eyed Rascal, 121 E. Main St.

Uncle D’s Barbecue will serve food at Heritage Park, located at the Kerr Clock on the corner of Monroe and Main streets.

A map of participating businesses will be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page. For more information, call 815-672-2921 or email derek.b@streatorchamber.com