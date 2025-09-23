Starved Rock Country Community Foundation marks 10 years of local impact

The Robert M. Eschbach Legacy Fund honors the former Ottawa mayor by helping finance “aesthetic, cultural and economic development in Ottawa. (Photo provided by SRCCF)

Since 2015, the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has invested more than $3 million to support projects across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.

“Reflecting on our first 10 years, it is impressive to see how many community-enhancing projects SRCCF has had a hand in,” said SRCCF President Fran Brolley. “We’ve partnered with individuals and nonprofits to help revitalize downtowns, playgrounds, museums, public trails and camps.”

The foundation manages 130 charitable funds, including partnerships with Reimagine Mendota, Grow Spring Valley, Princeton Main Street Revitalization, Seneca Community Grants, and Streator Strong.

One notable fund, the Robert M. Eschbach Legacy Fund, honors the former Ottawa mayor by supporting aesthetic, cultural, and economic development in Ottawa.

Playground projects have benefited from SRCCF funding in Streator, Grand Ridge, and Seneca, including Logan’s Oasis in Marilla Park and the Lamb Family Fund for Crotty Park. Naplate’s Vittone Park received $10,000 for new playground equipment through the foundation’s tornado relief fund.

The foundation also helped coordinate the 2024 Canal Connector Trail Feasibility Study, which explores options to link the Illinois and Michigan Canal and Hennepin Canal trails, closing a 15-mile gap.

Local history preservation efforts include funds supporting the Amboy Depot Museum, Mendota Museum and Historical Society, and the Hegeler Carus Mansion in LaSalle.

In 2024, SRCCF partnered with Historic Camp Tuckabatchee north of Ottawa and the Voluntary Action Center/Meals on Wheels senior nutrition program. The Illinois Valley Food Pantry also established a fund this summer to support its move to a new location in Peru.

Other community enhancement initiatives funded by SRCCF include the Streatorland Community Food Pantry, Little Free Libraries, the Mary Utoff Memorial Walkway in Princeton, and a preservation fund for Princeton’s Oakland Cemetery.

To contribute to SRCCF’s 10th anniversary campaign, “A Decade of Giving,” visit https://srccf.org/anniversary-appeal. To create a fund with the foundation, contact Fran Brolley at fran@srccf.org.