Ottawa, Streator boys golf win league titles : The Times Monday Roundup

The Ottawa boys golf team posted a 290 team score on Monday to win the Interstate 8 Conference meet for the fourth consecutive season at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Ottawa captures fourth straight Interstate 8 Conference title: At Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb, the Pirates posted a team score of 290 to finish ahead of runner-up Rochelle (304) to claim the championship for the fourth consecutive season on Monday.

Ottawa senior Colt Bryson fired a 2-under 68 to win the individual title with teammate James Threadgill carding a 70 to finish in second place. Bryer Harris (6th, 74) and Jacob Armstrong (12th, 78) added counting scores, while Logan Cottingham (13th, 81) and Joshua Armstrong (20th, 86) registered solid rounds.

The Streator boys golf team posted a 328 team score on Monday to win the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet for the third consecutive season at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. (Provided by Streator High School)

Streator wins third consecutive Illinois Central Eight Conference championship: At Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac, the Bulldogs shot 328 as a team to finish first ahead of second-place Herscher (331) and secure a third straight league title.

Streator junior Jack Studnicki shot a 5-over 77 to win the individual title for the second straight season.

“Jack has been steady for us all season,” Streator coach Dustin Masley said. “He is the type of kid you watch and it’s hard to tell if he’s 10-over or 10-under. He’s got an even keel mentality and the memory of a goldfish on the golf course. He’s always looking ahead and forgets what’s behind him. It’s a great accomplishment for him going back-to-back as individual champion in the ICE Tournament.”

Brennen Stillwell was tied for second with an 80, Kolden Neumann tied for eighth with an 84 and Brody Elias tied for 15th with an 87 to round out the counting scores. Keegan Angelico also had a 94 and Maddan McCloskey a 95 for Streator.

Prairie Central 161, Seneca 170: At Indian Creek Golf and Country Club in Fairbury, the Fighting Irish fell to the Hawks despite a 39 from Cooper Thorson and a 40 from Zander Newberry.

Cody Malak added a 43 and Raiden Terry a 48 for Seneca.

Dwight 175, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 178: At Dwight Country Club, the Trojans topped the Falcons with solid outings from Case Christensen (42), Cash Carter (43), Caden Christensen (44) and Jack Statler (46).

Sandwich 162, Richmond-Burton 186: At Twin Lakes Golf Course in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, the Indians (13-2, 7-0) wrapped up regular season play with the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Rockets.

Kai Kern shot an even-par 36 to claim medalist honors, with Nolan Oros adding a 38, and Kaden Clevenger and Finley Taxis 44s.

Girls golf

Streator's Lillianna Negray (Provided by Streator High School)

Streator’s Negray places fourth at ICE meet: At Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac, the Bulldogs junior Lillianna Negray shot a 95 to finish in fourth place at Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

Coal City’s Emma Sinkular won the event with an 89.

St. Bede 219, Somonauk 251, Marquette 270, Henry-Senachwine 270: At Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, the Bobcats were led by Aimee Kleveno (60), Maddie Lecuyer (63), Madison Taylor (63) and Laynie Wold (65).

Marquette’s Lillian Pollnow led her team with a 63, followed by Madison Kozlowski (64), Madisyn Trainor (69) and Parker Poundstone (74).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 208, Dwight 230: At Dwight Country Club, Isabella Dinelli’s 46 and Emmalynn Anderson’s 55 led the Trojans in the loss.

Shelby Delong added a 64 and Sienna Burke a 65 for Dwight.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 6, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Pirates fell to 8-5 overall and 1-3 in Interstate 8 Conference play with the loss to the Spartans.

Mendota 5, Streator 0: At the James Street Rec Area, the Bulldogs were shutout by the Trojans.

Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Serena 1: At Hinckley, down a goal at halftime, Easton Bucz (off an assist from Ethan Stark) scored 12 minutes into the second half for the Huskers (5-7-3, 2-2) to tie the match, but the Royals responded with three unanswered goals to take the Little Ten Conference contest.

Yorkville Christian 3, Earlville 1: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders fell short against the Mustangs.

Isaac Vazquez had Earlville’s goal off an assist from Scott Brandt, while Landen Tirevold made 17 saves in net.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 6, DePue/Hall 0: At DePue, the Bobcats (8-4-1, 3-0-1) rolled to the LTC win over the Little Giants.

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to the Thunder in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Volleyball

Lexington d. Woodland 25-9, 25-23: At Lexington, the Warriors fell in straight sets to the Lady Minutemen.

Seneca d. Reed-Custer 25-13, 25-14: At Seneca, the Irish used 11 kills from Brooklyn Sheedy and 17 service points from Tori Skelton in defeating the Comets.

Somonauk d. Marquette 25-15, 24-26, 25-18: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 9-4 with the win over the Crusaders.

Somonauk was led by Brooke Bahrey (14 service points, 26 assists), Addy Werner (10 kills, 13 digs), Aubrey Chiavario (six kills, seven points) and Abby Hohmann (four blocks).

Marengo d. Sandwich 25-13, 21-25, 25-15: At Marengo, the Indians dropped to 5-14 on the season with the loss.

Sandwich was led by Kayden Corneils (five kills, three blocks), Shayla Green (10 digs, six points), Alayla Harris (four kills, two blocks) and Khloe White (nine assists, three aces).

Dwight d. Donovan 23-25, 25-16, 25-19: At Dwight, the Trojans bounced back to earn the win over the Wildcats.