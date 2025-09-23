Heritage Harbor to build new event center in Ottawa resort

Heritage Harbor announced plans to build an event center at its resort in Ottawa. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

Heritage Harbor announced plans to build an event center at its resort in Ottawa.

The year-round, indoor-outdoor venue will offer a 4,000+ square foot main room, flexible pre-function areas, and outdoor patios. The space will accommodate up to 250 guests for corporate retreats, weddings, and celebrations across multiple rooms – cocktail hours on the patio, dinners in the main hall and breakouts in adjoining spaces. Amenities include a warming kitchen for catering teams and a full bar setup.

The venue is booking events for summer 2026.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.