Garden’s Gate in Ottawa changes hands, New owner plans relocation

Garden’s Gate is changing ownership, but the new owner is a familiar face to customers of the longtime Ottawa garden center.

“I am excited to share with you that Garden’s Gate has officially been sold to someone who shares the same passion and dedication I’ve always had for this business,” Stephanie Stacy, who has been the owner since 2009, posted on the business’s social media. “Many of you already know her — she has been an integral part of Garden’s Gate for the past five seasons. It is with great pride that I introduce the new owner of Garden’s Gate: Kayla Rivers.”

Rivers will be relocating the greenhouses and creating her own space near Heritage Harbor in Ottawa in time for spring.

“While there will be some changes, you can look forward to the same high-quality plants, inspiring workshops, and, most importantly, a continued love of all things ‘planty,’” Stacy wrote.

“As for me, I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to create a new horticultural legacy and share my passion with a new community. While I am beyond excited for this new challenge, Ottawa will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

