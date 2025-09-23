Find the Good in the Bad: Free October program at Graves-Hume Public Library

Families and children ages 6 to 11 can learn how to boost self-confidence, reduce negative thoughts and build inner strengths together this October at Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

Families and children ages 6 to 11 can learn how to boost self-confidence, reduce negative thoughts and build inner strengths together this October at Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota.

Family Peer Specialist Tricia Lockwood will lead a free five-week course designed for kids and their caregivers. The sessions will be held on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. on October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at the library, 1401 W. Main St.

No library card is required to attend, but registration is necessary. To sign up, call 815-538-5142.

For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or pick up a newsletter in person.