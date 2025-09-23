5 Keys to resilience workshop at Graves-Hume Public Library

Parents, caregivers, and educators are invited to learn about building resilience in children at a free workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

Parents, caregivers, and educators are invited to learn about building resilience in children at a free workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota.

Family Peer Specialist Tricia Lockwood, owner of Bright Minds, Bright Futures, will present “5 Keys to Resilience,” focusing on the P.O.W.E.R. framework. The session will explore how children lose these important concepts over time and how they can be regained.

The workshop runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 1401 W. Main St. No library card is needed to attend, but registration is required.

To register, call 815-538-5142. More information is available on the library’s Facebook page or by picking up a newsletter at the library.