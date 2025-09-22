The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca girls volleyball’s Emma Mino

In the closest vote of the school year so far, Seneca girls volleyball’s Emma Mino won an online poll by four votes – garnering 77 of 213 total – to be named The Times Athlete of the Week.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Joe Hoekstra (Streator boys soccer), Kaylei Leininger (Woodland girls volleyball) and Jorge Lopez (Ottawa boys soccer).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook and Twitter, with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Seneca's Emma Mino saves the ball against Henry-Senachwine during the 2024 Tri-County Conference Tournament. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Mino: Yes, my nicknames are Em, Emma Lou, Gus/Gussy and Seymour.

Seneca performed very well at the Sandwich Invitational, going a perfect 5-0 to claim the championship. What was working?

Mino: During the Sandwich Invitational our energy was really high, and we were very consistent the whole day.

As a setter, what are some of the main factors that go through your mind when you’re deciding where to set the ball?

Mino: Some of the main factors that go through my mind when I’m deciding where to set the ball is to think about who has been on throughout the game and what would be the best decision in that situation.

You’re a multi-sport athlete. How do you navigate the transition between seasons? How much basketball do you do during volleyball season, volleyball during softball season, etc.?

Mino: For transitioning between seasons, I don’t really do anything specifically different. I play travel softball all year round. I don’t practice as much volleyball and basketball in the offseason, but I would say that I go into the gym about once a week just to stick with the basics.

Excluding your home gym, could you tell us a few of your favorite gyms to play in?

Mino: A few of my favorite gyms to play in are Coal City and Wilmington.

What was your favorite book/book series growing up?

Mino: My favorite book/book series while growing up was “I Survived.”

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Mino: Bruno Mars in Chicago at Tinley Park.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Mino: The place that I would choose is Bianchi’s in Ottawa. I would order a pepperoni pizza with the hot sauce.

What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up, and what was your favorite trick-or-treat candy?

Mino: My favorite Halloween costume growing up was Rapunzel. My favorite trick-or-treat candy was Twix.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Mino: How much I love “Pitch Perfect.”

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Mino: I’m not really sure what I want to do when I’m out of college or when I’m in college, but I would like to play softball in college.