Somonauk’s Aiden Wold 8th at Fran Noyes : The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys golf

Somonauk’s Wold finishes 8th in Belvidere: At the Fran Noyes Invite hosted by Genoa-Kingston at Swan Hills Golf Course, the Bobcats’ Aiden Wold scored 36 points at the event that uses the Stableford Scoring System to finish eighth individually.

Somonauk — which finished ninth of the 18 participating teams with 103 points — also had solid outings from Eli Werner and Isaac Risch, both scoring 23, Preston Campbell (17) and Alex Barnes (10).

Sandwich’s Kai Kern scored 35 points to place 11th. Following Kern for Sandwich — which placed 10th as a team with 102 points — were Nolan Oros and Kaden Clevenger with 23 points each, with Kyle Michels registering a 17 and Braden Ballard a 12.

Girls cross country

Seneca 10th, Sandwich 11th at Donner: At Manlius, in the Dale Donner Invitational hosted by Bureau Valley, Seneca finished 10th of the 22 participating squads with 244 points, while Sandwich was 11th with 270. Elmwood won the event with 84.

Lily Mueller led Seneca finishing 18th of the 188 runners in a time of 20 minutes, 30.4 seconds, followed by Lila Coleman (42nd, 21:42.9), Talia Jenkins (54th, 22:11.5), Julie Mueller (76th, 23:36.5) and Ruthie Steffes (92nd, 24:29.1).

Karlee Henkins paced Sandwich with a 40th-place finish in 21:37.9, followed by Emily Urbanski (60th, 22:40.1), Kayla Kressin (64th, 22:57.5), Isla Stevens (66th, 22:58.5) and Jessica Rios (77th, 23:37.1).

Fieldcrest’s Emma Martyn placed 85th in 24:03.8, Somonauk’s Junia Johnson was 105th in 25:13.1, and Marquette’s Cecilia Reynolds 121st in 25:50.1.

Boys soccer

Rock Island Alleman 3, Serena 0: At Rock Island, the Huskers fell to 5-6-3 on the season with the loss to the Pioneers.

Oregon 8, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians came up short against the Hawks.