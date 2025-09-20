Retirement party set for Master Gardener and Naturalist Coordinator Bettyann Harrison

Bettyann Harrison, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Coordinator, will be retiring in October. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

A retirement party will be held Oct. 1 to honor Bettyann Harrison, coordinator of the Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs, who is stepping down after years of service.

The public is invited to celebrate Harrison’s contributions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office, 509 Front St., Suite 4.

A native of Spring Valley, Harrison has lived in the Henry area for 30 years with her husband, John. Together they raised four children who, along with Harrison, were deeply involved in 4-H as participants, leaders, superintendents, and judges.

Harrison’s passion for gardening and the natural world has driven her career. As program coordinator, she worked alongside others who shared her interests and continued to expand her knowledge of the environment.