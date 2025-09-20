Reading and Streator firefighters quickly extinguish garage fire

The Reading Fire Department with assistance from Cornell and Streator fire Departments, was dispatched just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, to reports of a detached garage on fire in the 1600 Block of S. Vermillion St in South Streator. (Photo provided by Reading Fire Department)

Firefighters from the Reading, Streator and Cornell fire departments swiftly extinguished a detached garage fire Thursday morning in the 1600 block of South Vermillion Street in South Streator.

Reading Engine 5 arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. Reading firefighters immediately deployed a hose line and began firefighting operations. Minutes later, Streator firefighters arrived and added a second hose line, helping bring the fire under control quickly.

A total of 11 firefighters from both departments responded. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for about two and a half hours to extinguish remaining hot spots and conduct an overhaul.

An investigation by Reading and Streator fire officials determined the fire was caused by an unintentional electrical malfunction.

Both departments thanked Cornell Fire Department, Livingston County Dispatch, and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for their support during the incident.