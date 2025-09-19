Tiny Tigers Preschool accepting applications for 2025-26 school year

Tiny Tigers Preschool, part of Princeton High School’s Child Care Occupations class, is accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year as it begins its 35th year.

The preschool serves as a hands-on learning lab where high school juniors and seniors gain experience working with young children while exploring careers in early childhood education. Under the supervision of instructor Jennifer Wagner, students plan and lead developmentally appropriate activities for preschoolers.

Sessions run from early November through mid-May, meeting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:05 to 10:35 a.m. Families may choose any combination of days that fits their schedule. The cost is $2 per day.

Applications are accepted year-round for children ages 3 until they enter kindergarten. Tiny Tigers follows the Princeton High School calendar for holidays and breaks.

Applications are available at the Princeton High School Main Office or by emailing jennifer.wagner@phs-il.org. For more information, call 815-875-3308, ext. 154.