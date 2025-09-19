Seneca earns TCC win over Dwight: The Times Thursday roundup

Volleyball

Seneca d. Dwight 25-13, 25-23: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish earned the straight set Tri-County Conference victory over the Trojans.

Wilmington d. Streator 25-20, 25-20: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-2) dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Wildcats.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (10 kills, a block, an ace, seven assists), Malea Zavada (three kills), Sophie Snow (three kills) and Kinslee Sweeden (two kills, 11 assists).

Parkview Christian d. Earlville 29-27, 21-25, 25-13: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell to the Falcons in three sets.

Earlville was led by Liz Vazquez (13 service points, an ace, 22 digs), Audrey Scherer (seven kills, two blocks) and Payton Actis (11 assists).

Morris d. Sandwich 25-9, 25-14: At Morris, the Indians dropped to 5-13 on the season with the road loss.

Sandwich was led by Liza Goodbred (three kills), Khloe White (seven assists, four digs) and Shayla Green (four digs).

Heyworth d. Flanagan-Cornell 24-14, 25-16: At Heyworth, the Flacons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Hornets.

Boys golf

Henry-Senachwine 162, Seneca 179, Marquette 203: At Deer Park Country Club, the Irish and Crusaders dropped Tri-County Conference duals to the Mallards.

Ethan Hasselbring carded a 42 to led Seneca, followed by Cody Malak (44), Raiden Terry (46) and 47s from Cooper Thorson and Zander Newberry.

Marquette’s Braxton Nelle posted a 45, with Griffin Dobberstein adding a 48, Sawyer Ernat a 52 and Mario Bernabei a 58.

Fieldcrest’s Senko wins Livingston County Invitational: At Wolf Creek Golf Club, Knights senior Carter Senko shot an even-par 72 to claim the individual title of the event.

Eli Gerdes had an 85 and Cohen Reichman a 99 for Fieldcrest, which finished 8th with a 360 - .

Woodland placed 11th with a 386, led by an 86 from Brayden Matsko and a 99 from Jaron Follmer.

Oswego East 163, Sandwich 171: At Edgebrook Golf Course, the Indians (12-2) dropped the dual to the Wolves.

Kia Kern led Sandwich with a 41, followed by Nolan Oros (42), Kyle Michels (43) and Kaden Clevenger (45).