Master Gardeners bring ‘Tomato Troubles’ workshop to La Salle County Jail

This summer, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program brought its “Tomato Troubles” workshop to the La Salle County Jail.

With a new garden in its first year, the project has given inmates in the drug treatment program a chance to learn new skills and take pride in their work.

The garden began this spring with donated plants from Bonie Plant Farms in Ottawa. Inmates Hallan Brady, Derek Hornick and Jovanny Castaneda rolled up their sleeves to handle planting and weeding. Their work included tying up tomato plants and trimming them at the bottom to keep the airflow.

Hallan Brady picks tomatoes in the garden. (Photo provided Karina Delgado)

“This project has given our inmates in our drug treatment program another tool during their recovery to experience something they never thought they would do or care about,” La Salle County Jail Superintendent Jason Edgcomb said. “It helps them enjoy some of the simple things that living a sober life can present to them. They get excited to see what they have worked on produce so much harvest.”

The “Tomato Troubles” workshop walked participants through how to spot plant problems and find solutions. The workshop included prevention tips on soil health, crop rotation, watering, mulching, pruning, staking and airflow. Participants asked questions and shared observations, applying what they learned as they moved through the garden.

“Overall, it was a positive and practical program, helping participants strengthen gardening skills and build confidence in caring for their plants. I look forward to seeing how the garden grows in the future,” Master Gardener coordinator Bettyann Harrison said.

To learn more about the Master Gardener program, call the University of Illinois Extension at 309-364-2356 or email Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu.