La Salle-Peru parade route changed for construction

The La Salle-Peru High School homecoming parade scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. will follow a slightly altered route due to construction in Peru.

The parade will begin at Washington Park in Peru and proceed south on West Street to Route 6. From there, it will follow the traditional path into La Salle, turning south on Bucklin Street and concluding along First Street.

Officials said the change is necessary to avoid ongoing construction and ensure safety for participants and spectators. The parade time remains unchanged.