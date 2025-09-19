ICE in La Salle: Immigration agents in town searching for criminal suspect

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were in La Salle on Thursday, police confirmed, but agents were investigating a sexual assault – not conducting an immigration enforcement roundup.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski confirmed Friday that federal agents did visit the city, but he squelched rumors that agents were conducting random immigration checks. Instead, agents were looking for an adult male wanted for questioning in the sexual assault of a girl.

“It was a not a random force roundup,” Smudzinski said. “They’ve been looking for this guy and so are we.”

As of Friday, no one was in custody. Smudzinski said he would have been so alerted because ICE is aware the individual is wanted for questioning on a local matter.

Meanwhile, reports of a Thursday ICE raid at a south-side Ottawa plant appear to have been unfounded.

A Shaw Media news reporter spoke to workers who dismissed reports of an ICE raid. Ottawa Police Chief Mike Cheatham said Friday there was “no such activity involving ICE to report in Ottawa.”