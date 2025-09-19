Fort du Rocher DAR Chapter of Mendota meets

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Mendota met Sept. 13 at the Graves-Hume Library, with Regent Beverly Richardson presiding. (Scott Anderson)

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Mendota met Sept. 13 at the Graves-Hume Library, with Regent Beverly Richardson presiding.

Guest Jane Setchell Porter attended the meeting.

Members reported on the recent Sweet Corn Festival booth, where children enjoyed activities and signed a total of 250 Christmas cards for military personnel and Flights of Honor cards. A Veterans of Foreign Wars member offered their facilities for future chapter meetings and support for America 250 celebrations. Members from other chapters shared their plans for the America 250 observance.

The chapter is sponsoring the final Lunch in the Park event on Friday, Sept. 26, at Mendota Veterans’ Park. Chairpersons Carolyn Schultz, Donna Jungnickel, and Jan Koch will oversee the event, with setup beginning at 9:30 a.m. and lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members were reminded to send dues to Ann Goy by Oct. 1.

Regent Richardson and Ruth Meinhardt attended DAR Days in Lisle on Sept. 6, noting that the Cameo Society of Illinois DAR meets twice a year. The society is for members with relatives who also belong to the Illinois DAR.

The District II Fall meeting is scheduled for October 25 at the Mendota Civic Center. Nancy Gillfillen will present on Sacagawea. Registration is due by October 10. The chapter approved hosting a fundraising table, organized by Alice Giberson, Jan Koch and Carolyn Schultz.

Registrar Ruth Meinhardt reported the chapter has 38 members and one prospective member. Members were asked to collect non-spiral-bound calendars to donate to the Dixon women’s prison in December. Name badge order forms were distributed, and a group photo will be taken at the October meeting for inclusion in American Spirit magazine.

Sharon Presse will share a link for ordering Wreaths Across America, with orders due by Nov. 1. Amanda Simpson has contacted local schools regarding the Good Citizens Awards, with forms to be mailed soon.

President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage highlighted the new conservation program focused on preserving the nation’s landscapes and wildlife. Her project, “Leave a Legacy: Let’s Keep America Beautiful,” encourages members to join cleanup efforts and noted the resurgence of American eagles.

The American Indian Minute, presented by Beverly Richardson, discussed the Iroquois Great Law of Peace from 1142, which established the democratic Iroquois Confederacy centuries before the United States.

The Flag Minute reminded members that the flag should not be flown at night unless properly illuminated.

The Patriotic Minute honored John Bartlett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence from New Hampshire, who also served as governor and chief justice. Bartlett practiced medicine for over 40 years, promoting wellness through diet, exercise, fresh air, and a contented mind.

The Celebrate Daughters segment recognized women who served in the U.S. Army during the Revolutionary War as unpaid soldiers, cooks, nurses and spies.

The National Defender reported on MIA Ronald W. Forrester, whose remains were identified and interred at Arlington National Cemetery in 2024 after disappearing in 1972. DNA testing has improved identification efforts but remains a lengthy process for families.

In the Conservation Minute, Leslie Althaus explained that honeybees are not native to Illinois and are more prone to stinging than native bees. She noted a decline in wild bee populations due to habitat loss.

Diane McCully shared details about the current DAR Museum exhibition in Washington, D.C., “Revolution in Their Words: Penning Independence,” which features diaries, speeches, and letters that reveal personal experiences during the American Revolution. The exhibit runs through December.

Registrar Meinhardt presented a DAR YouTube video on setting goals using the SMART method—specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely—and encouraged members to create strategic plans.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in LaSalle. Members will assemble and distribute fall goodie bags as part of their Day of Service project.

Membership in the DAR is open to women over 18 who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot. The organization promotes education, patriotism, and historic preservation. For more information, visit the Fort du Rocher Chapter website at http://www.fortdurocherchapternsdar.com or www.dar.org.